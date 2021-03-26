COVID-19 has been confirmed to 22 people who attended the India-England T20 match

Ahmedabad: COVID-19 has been confirmed to 22 spectators at the stadium to watch the first T20 match between India and England. They were among those who came to watch the match on March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Covid was initially diagnosed with five students. Covid was confirmed to be a student at the Indian Institute of Management.

The students blamed the institute for not quarantining the infected and for not being willing to postpone exams or give concessions to those infected with the virus. There will be 6 matches between March 18 and 20. Covid confirmed to some students when they took the RTPCR test but they came for the exam. The students say they were later isolated. The allegations were denied by the IIMA. “We tested around 90 people on Thursday; results of the tests are expected on Friday,” an unnamed official said. “After the surge in cases, we have become further stringent in implementing the Covid protocols. The food court within the campus only has takeaways. The mess has a seating arrangement that adheres to social distancing norms. Classes are completely online and no hybrid model of classes is allowed.”