Covid-19 Update; 2128 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2128 new coronavirus cases along with 2262 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 450,765 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 434,035 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1472. At present there are 15,258 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 236,782 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till nove over 36.4 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Umm Al Quwain on Thursday issued new rules for public safety in Ramadan amid the Covid pandemic. Under the new guidelines, home visits and family gatherings are banned, with families encouraged to gather online instead. They have also been advised not to exchange or distribute meals between themselves.