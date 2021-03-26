Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 14,000 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 602 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 499 contacts of active cases and 103 travel related. Till now 176,521 coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar.

358 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of people recovered in Qatar surged to 162,173. 1 more death was also reported taking the death toll to 282. At present there are 14,066 active cases in the country.

There are 213 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1350. 29 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 244 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

12680 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 6556 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,701,019 tests were carried out in the country.

22,665 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 701,943.