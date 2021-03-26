Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains unchanged in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 97% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

510 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new , 213 were recorded in Riyadh, 94 in the Eastern Province, 79 in Makkah, 20 in the Northern Borders region, 20 in Madinah, 19 in Hail, 14 in Asir, 10 in Tabuk, 7 in Jazan, five in Al-Jouf and five in Najran. The overall infection tally reached at 387,292.

372 new recoveries and 7 new deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,637 people have succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia. The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 376,203. At present there are 4452 people under medical treatment. In this 630 are admitted in ICUs.