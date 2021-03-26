“Don’t exchange food & Don’t distribute Quran or Gifts”; Check the Ramadan rules of UAE…

Dubai: The UAE is preparing up to embrace Ramadan celebrations between the covid epidemic. This time also, Ramadan is being observed in the nation with constraints. The Emergency and Crisis Disaster Management Team in Al Quwain published new guidance on Thursday. Under the new rules, home visits and meetings are banned. Rather, the families are requested to meet everyone online. It is also suggested not to transfer or distribute food to each other.

Iftar and Ramadan tents of a family or organization are outlawed. This is because Emirati authorities have advised people to stay away from crowds. Distribution of the Quran and other gifts in the workplace is prohibited. Restaurants are banned from serving food inside or in front of their job place. Restaurants will only give Iftar meals in coordination with the administration of each labor camp. This food should always be stored in separate bags or boxes.

The public is asked to make zakat or any donations in automated mode. The women’s prayer rooms, service and health facilities, and prayer rooms on the national highways will be shut. The maximum limit for the prayer is 30 minutes. Moreover, recitations of the Qur’an will be played on electronic devices in mosques. Hard copies of the Qur’an are not permitted in mosques. According to the latest information from the Covid pandemic across the nation, guidelines for Qiyam will be decided during the last 10 days of Ramadan mosque prayers. Officials ask the public to call 901 or 06-7062000 for violations of the above conditions.