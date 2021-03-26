Fans fascinated by the new look of Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Mollywood, recently shared a picture of her new hair makeover and fans are going over her new stylish avatar. Displaying her new hairstyle the actress looks youthful as ever. ” Make someone smile every day, but never forget you are someone too! (sic),” she captioned. The picture went viral on social media and the audience was fascinated by her age-defying look. Most of the comments were that she is ageing in reverse.

The actress is teaming up with Jayasurya and Sshivada for the upcoming movie ‘Meri Awaaz Suno’ that went on floors in Trivandrum, a couple of weeks ago. It is said that the actress had undergone this makeover for this new Prajesh Sen directorial. The actress will be playing the role of a radio jockey in the movie.

Celebrity makeup artist duo Sajith and Sujith, who gave Manju Warrier the makeover, had shared their excitement through their social media handle. “A new movie, a new makeover, but the same stylists! :) We are indebted for the immeasurable faith Manju chechi has in our ability to take care of her pristine beauty and ravishing style! We are so excited that the hairstyle and color both will play their role in making Manju chechi’s next on-screen character a remarkable one!” the makeup artists wrote.