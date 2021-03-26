Forex market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee had ended higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market and weakening of the US dollar in the overseas market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.51 against the US dollar. During the trading the Indian rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 72.37 and a low of 72.53. Indian rupee finally ended at 72.51, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.62.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 92.71.