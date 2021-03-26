French nuclear-powered carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ arrives in Abu Dhabi

Abudhabi: The French aircraft ship Charles de Gaulle entered Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of a deployment to “demonstrate freedom of navigation” in the country’s waters.

The flagship of the French Navy anchored at Mina Zayed port along with its pitch group of three frigates, a submarine, and a refueling ship. Its arrival in the UAE capital is part of a four-month deployment over the Eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Gulf called “Clemenceau 21.” which comprises services with the faction against Daesh. The vessel has been co-occurred by frigates from Greece and Belgian and the US Navy destroyer USS Porter.

“The main purpose of the deployment, Clemenceau 21 is the battle against terrorism, against Daesh. We’re also deployed within the strategic areas where the French interests, European interests, allied interests are at stake and it’s a tool to disseminate stability and remind everybody of the importance of freedom of navigation, and freedom of action from the sea.”Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat said.

Iran and its representatives have been indicted of a range of strikes against shipping in some of the world’s busiest maritime ways around the Arabian Peninsula. The Charles de Gaulle, which is bringing 20 Rafale Marine fighter jets and two E-2C Hawkeye early information and power aircraft, will remain in Abu Dhabi until Wednesday. Since giving its base in Toulon last month it has germinated part in a number of exercises including joint practices with the US, Japan, and Greece in the Arabian Sea this week.

Next month, the aircraft carrier will become part of operations with India and the UAE before returning to the Eastern Mediterranean to maintain its work with the anti-Daesh alliance. Guillaume Pinget, commanding officer of Charles de Gaulle, stated that the stay in Abu Dhabi provided teams to rest and reconnect with family and friends after 40 days at sea.“Stopping in Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to conduct logistic operations and to carry out maintenance work on the ship,” he said.