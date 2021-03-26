Government has included Yogasana in Khelo India Youth Games 2021; says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Modi government has decided to promote yoga as a part of Indian culture on a global scale. Yogasana will be included as a sport in the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games. Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju said this in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The competition will be held exclusively for men and women.

The competition will be held in senior, junior, and sub-junior categories. The National Yogasana Sports Federation has been recognized National Sports Federation as part of the inclusion of yoga as a sport. Federations need government approval to provide financial assistance for organizing sports competitions. With the approval of the National Yogasana Sports Federation, the government will provide financial assistance for sports. “The Government recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said.