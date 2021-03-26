Gulf country imposes night curfew from March 28

A gulf country has imposed night curfew in the country. Oman has re-imposed night curfew in the country. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The night curfew will come to effect from March 28. As per the new decision, all commercial activities will be banned. Also the movement of individuals and traffic from 8pm to 5am will be banned. The curfew will be in effect till April 8.

“To control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, it has been decided to impose a curfew from March 28 to April 8. All the shops, coffee shops, restaurants and other trading outlets will close from 8pm to 5am,” said the Supreme Committee in Oman.