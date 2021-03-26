“Mission Shakti”; India ready to increase military technology capabilities in space

New Delhi: India is ready to increase its military and technological capabilities in space. For this, DRDO has developed sensors, satellites, and ground stations. In space, systems are being set up to assist soldiers on Earth on battlefields. After a gap of two years, India, under the leadership of the DRDO, has stepped down to increase its military capabilities in space.

In March 2019, India launched a mission to prove that India has the capability to deactivate any satellite. Following this, more systems are now being developed. Earlier, it was decided to set up a Defense Space Agency headed by an Air Vice Marshal rank officer. The space technology services required for all three divisions will be developed under the supervision of this agency. Currently, the focus is on signal intelligence, electronic intelligence, and communication intelligence for the defense forces.