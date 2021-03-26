Motorola launches ‘Moto G50 5G’ smartphone: Know the specifications and price

Motorola has launched its latest Moto G50 smartphone and Moto G100. The smartphones were launched in the European markets. Moto G50 is Motorola’s latest budget 5G smartphone. The phone is priced at 249.99 euros. Moto G50 comes in two colour options of Aqua Green and Steel Gray.

Moto G50 features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Moto G50has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel camera up front for selfies