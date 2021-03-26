Prime Minister Modi prepares to visit Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a quick visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to participate in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of its freedom in 1971.

The two-day trip to Dhaka will be PM Modi’s first foreign visit in 15 months and is seen to reflect New Delhi’s emphasis on its ties with Bangladesh which PM Modi has defined as “an important pillar” of India’s neighbourhood first policy. He last went abroad In November 2019 and like everyone else, had to dismiss his travel plans over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi will be the chief guest at the main event organised by the Sheikh Hasina government to remember Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying former East Pakistan as an independent country, Bangladesh, on March 26, 1971. India sided with Bangladesh and helped beat Pakistani forces who eventually surrendered on December 16, 1971.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar was in Dhaka last week to prepare for PM Modi visit to strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries as a “360-degree partnership” and emphasised that PM Modi’s visit will definitely be a “very memorable” visit.