Ram Charan’s latest project ‘RRR’ new poster released

The brand new poster of RRR is released today, which introduces Ram Charan in his “fiercest avatar” as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. SS Rajamouli is making RRR based on the fictional story of two revolutionaries from the pre-independence time, set in 1920. Ram Charan has been cast as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem. A day before Ram Charan’s birthday, he dropped his first full-fledged look from the much-awaited movie and wrote: “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju.” Jr NTR also gave this shout-out to Ram Charan, his “brother”: “He’s brave. He’s honest. He’s righteous. Here’s my brother Ram Charan in his fiercest avatar as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.”

In the first look poster, Ram Charan can be seen using a bow and arrow against a dramatic backdrop of fire and destruction. Introducing Ram Charan as Ramaraju, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity.”