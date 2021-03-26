Samsung Galaxy provides Podcast player as a free entertainment app

A new podcast player has been added to Samsung as a Free entertainment app, previously known as Samsung Daily, on its flagship devices including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 10 series of devices. The app earlier let users browse news, play games, stream videos, and more, depending on the carrier and country. Now, it adds podcasts to its list. The section is known as Samsung Podcasts, and users can access it under Listen tab after logging into their Samsung accounts on Free. Liberated Syndication podcast hosting network also confirmed its partnership with Samsung to bring podcasts from Libsyn’s over 75,000 podcasters on the app.

For the listing on its US site, Samsung says that the Samsung Free app has “all the top podcasts across news, society & culture, true crime, comedy and sports”. The feature, first reported by Engadget, does not compete with the likes of Pocket Casts and Google Podcasts as it is not a separate app like the ones mentioned here. As per a report by Slashgear, this is the first time Samsung has offered a pre-installed podcast app on its phone.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones users will have to swipe right in order to enter the podcasts in the Samsung Free app. Select the new “Listen” tab, and you will be greeted by a selection of podcasts from broadcasters like NPR and iHeartMedia.

US-based Liberated Syndication has also announced that it has partnered with Samsung to help bring podcasts to the Samsung Free app in the US. The podcast hosting network says that Libsyn podcasters can add their shows to Samsung Free on a limited basis at launch, and the limit will be expanded over the coming weeks. It also says that users will have access to all of Libsyn’s over 75,000 podcasters. It is to be noted users must log in to a Samsung account before they can start listening to podcasts.

Moreover, if your flagship Galaxy smartphone shows Watch, Play, and Read tab on the Samsung Free app, you’ll soon get an update that will add the Listen tab, Slashgear reported. The Watch category allows users to stream videos via Samsung TV Plus, the Read category is for news, and the Play category is for gaming.