Updated school timings announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has updated the school timings in Abu Dhabi. ADEK has reduced the length of school timings to five hours throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. This will be applicable for all private schools in the emirate.

“The school cannot start before 9.30am and must end the school day before or at 3.30pm Each school is expected to cover the full content of the core subjects during those hours, and to consult with parents while selecting the appropriate schedule,” ADEK said in a statement.

The Ramadan school timings will come into effect from March 28 and continue till April 8. Students will resume studies on Sunday, April 11, and the Ramadan timings will continue until Eid Al-Fitr.