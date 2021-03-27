3 Pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes after takeoff

3 pilots were injured as a small aircraft they were travelling crashed just after the takeoff. The trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal on Saturday soon after it took off from Raja Bhoj airport.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital and were given first aid before discharge. The injured were identified as Captain Ashwani Sharma and two trainee pilots Raj and Shami.

The aircraft was going to Guna from Bhopal. As per preliminary investigation the plane crashed due to a technical snag .