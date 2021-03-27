Bengal’s daughter will defeat Bengal’s traitor ‘: TMC MP Derek O’ Brien

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien claimed that Mamata Banerjee will surely defeat Suvendhu Adhikari. Suvendhu Adhikari who joined BJP after quitting TMC is facing Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

“TMC will win Bengal. Bengal’s daughter will defeat Bengal’s traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of the tourist gang will continue to do what they do best – try & destroy institutions in India. Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want,” said Derek O’ Brien.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.