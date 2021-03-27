“Best initiative of providing, “affordable rental housing and complexes(ARHC)scheme,uttar pradesh.

Affordable renting housing complexes scheme( ARHC) is a sub scheme of pradhan mantri awas yojana (urban) meant to provide a decent living standard to urban poor.

Chief minister yogi Adityanath of uttar pradesh proposed an affordable rental housing scheme . This scheme is implemented under pradhan mantri awas yojana to promote participation of private and public institution to construct , operate and maintain rental housing complexes for the beneficiary . Pradhan mantri awas yojana (urban) and pradhan mantri awas yojana (gramin) are two components of scheme . Beneficiary includes several people like poor, low income groups, students, urban migrants , people from economically weaker section.

List of beneficiaries under ARHCs

ARHCs are meant for urban migrants from the EWS and LIG sections and the following will be beneficiaries:

(1) Labourers

(2) Urban poor, such as street vendors and hawkers

(3) Market or trade associations

(4) Industrial workers

(5) Manufacturing units

(6) Long-term tourists

(7) Hospitality sector

(8) Educational institutions

(9) Students

(10)Health institutions

Scheme is not only beneficiary to this people only but the main preferences are given to widows ,working women and minority,schedule caste ,schedule tribe and other backward areas . affordable rental housing complexes will be used as rental accomodation for minimum of 25 years ,includes two models of the scheme are (a) convert vacant houses funded by central or state government in affordable price through an agreement and (b) public and private entities build operate and maintain affordable rental housing scheme (ARHC) on their available vacant land.

The government initiative to provide a decent lifestyle to the poor has gone down well with the real estate fraternity. The cabinet’s approval of ARHC is a kind of move that will strengthen the government’s commitment to “Housing for all” .

The ARHC will be implemented in following areas:_

(a) statutory towns

(b) planning area that are notified

(c) development authorities

(d) special area development authorities