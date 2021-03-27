Commodity Market: Gold prices surges marginally

The price of gold has surged marginally. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 33,520 higher by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram gold has reached at Rs. 4190 Up by Rs. 20. Gold was priced at Rs. 33,360 per 8 gram on Friday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.23% to Rs. 44,590. Silver edged lower to Rs. 64,840 per kg.

In international markets, gold rates edged higher today at US dollar 1,732 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose marginally to hold above US dollar 25 while palladium rose 0.2% to US dollar 2,614.51.