Cooking dosas as part of election campaign: BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actor-turned-politician in Thousand Lights assembly constituency, Khushbu Sundar on Saturday cooked dosas as part of her election campaign for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

When Ms Sundar was campaigning at Thousand lights constituency in West Maada street in Nungambakkam, she paused at a restaurant where she showed off her cooking talents.

In an effort to earn media attention, many candidates in Tamil Nadu have come up with imaginative ideas during their campaigns or while filing their nominations.

On Tuesday, a yoga instructor pulled a car walking upside down to campaign for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and state Minister SP Velumani in RS Puram, Coimbatore. It was said that he did so to create awareness about yoga and its health benefits along with election campaigning.

Some day before, an independent candidate Santosh went to file his nomination from Thanjavur constituency in Tamil Nadu carrying a watermelon as his symbol was that fruit.

4.42 kilograms of gold was worn by candidate Hari Nadar when he went to file his nomination from the Alangulam constituency.

A representative of a farmers’ association, Thanga Shanmugasundaram, on Monday paid his election deposit in coins and old rupee notes when he filed his nomination from the Ariyalur constituency.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Votes will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.