Covid-19 safety rules for Emirati festival Haq Al Laila announced in UAE

Authorities in UAE has issued fresh guidelines for Haq Al Laila festival in UAE. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the new Covid-19 safety measures. The NCEMA has urged all residents residents to avoid celebrating Haq Al Laila this year.

Haq Al Laila is usually celebrated in the middle of the Islamic month of Sha’ban, the month that precedes Ramadan. It falls two weeks before the holy month of Ramadan. Children usually visit Emirati neighbourhoods with the message “Aatona Allah Yutikom, Bait Makkah Yudikum”, which in Arabic means “Give us and Allah will reward you and help you visit the House of Allah in Makkah.” Children are given sweets as they go around singing.