DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Update: 2304 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Mar 27, 2021, 04:48 pm IST

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2304 new coronavirus cases along with 2428 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. At present there are 15,129 active cases in the country.

The ministry conducted 248,372 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 37.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE. In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

Tags
Mar 27, 2021, 04:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button