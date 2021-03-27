Covid-19 Update: 382 new recoveries reported in Qatar

614 new coronavirus cases along with 382 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar. The newly diagnosed cases include 483 contacts of active cases and 131 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 177,135. The overall recoveries now stand at 162,55. The death toll mounted to 284. At present there are 14296 active cases in the country.

11300 additional Covid-19 tests had been conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. 5741 people were tested for the first time. Till now 170,6760 covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

34 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 259 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

19, 293 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours.The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 721,236.