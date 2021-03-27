Covid-19 Update: 59 students of University Engineering College tested positive for coronavirus

59 students studying in the Andhra University Engineering College were tested positive for Covid-19. The students who were living in the university hostel in Visakhapatnam district was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The health authorities has collected the samples of 850 students. The results of 450 students came out by the evening. Of them, 59 tested positive. The University has created two hostel blocks for isolation and four blocks for quarantine.

Earlier, 7 students of a high school in Nidugallu village in Seethanagaram mandal in Vizianagaram district tested positive. Tests were conducted on 57 students.