Food manufacturers and restaurants reportedly to get perpetual licenses. Know more

Kochi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to issue permanent licenses to restaurants across the country. FSSAI has decided to issue permanent licenses to hotels, restaurants, and food manufacturing enterprises to reduce the number of complaints related to licensing. However, the license is issued only on the condition that an income tax return is filed every year.

The new licensing criteria are expected to benefit various industries involved in the manufacture, handling, packaging, and sale of food items. FSSAI also said that it would be mandatory to submit an annual return to ensure that the institution is functioning. A study by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has revealed that 45 documents are required to get a license from the police to start a restaurant in Delhi. NRAI Secretary General Prakul Kumar said that providing permanent licenses to entrepreneurs is a progressive step of FSSAI and it will be beneficial for the restaurant industry.