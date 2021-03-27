Gulf country exempts some activities from night curfew

A gulf country has exempted some activities from the night curfew. Oman has announced this. Oman has imposed night curfew from 8pm to 5am from 28 March to 8 April.

The Supreme Committee in Oman has exempted the following activities:

1. Transport of healthcare personnel

2. Emergency vehicles involved in electricity and water services

3. Private hospitals can continue to function

4. Pharmacies on night duty can also run, as regulated by the Ministry of Health

5. Seaports and airports can continue operations

6. Trucks of all types – from three tonnes and above

7. Water and wastewater tankers

8. Factories can continue to operate, however employees must remain inside

9. Loading and unloading operations in factories and stores – employees must stay inside the premises

10. Fuel stations on duty, regulated by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, in coordination with marketing companies

11. Oil fields

12. Employees working in press and media organisations – both public and private, whose job requires them to be at work during the ban. The Ministry of Information will provide them with the required permits.