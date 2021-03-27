“Hajj, Umrah workers in Mecca and Medina” should be compulsorily vaccinated ; Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia; Compulsory coronavirus vaccines will be given for those workers toiling Hajj and Umrah activities, as well as those serving in shops in Mecca and Medina, a circular reported from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Those attending pilgrims will have to be vaccinated by the initial day of Ramadan. The Ministry stated that in the occasion that a worker is not immunized, they must do a PCR test every seven days, at the cost of the department in which they operatefor.

The latest news arrives as Saudi Arabia has mandated that workers in several fields will be expected to take a PCR test every seven days at the cost of their employer if they are not yet vaccinated. Workers in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated beginning from May 13, the ministry said. Ramadan is foreseen to begin this year on April 12 and last for one month while the annual Hajj pilgrimage is anticipated to take place on July 17, both depending on the sighting of the moon.