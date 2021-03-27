Here are some refreshing summer drinks to beat summer heat. Try these

Summer is the time when the body needs more water and if you do not drink a lot of water, your body will start showing various ailments. Dehydration fatigue can occur. The skin may become dry and the surface of the skin may feel tight. The only solution is to drink plenty of water. In addition to drinking pure water, drinking certain drinks can help keep the body hydrated. Skincare should be taken from the inside of the body.

Orange – Mint Juice:Take two oranges and squeeze the juice, add some mint leaves and a green chili for stirring and beat in a mixer. You can mix it with sugar or salt to your liking and drink it chilled. Watermelon – Mint Juice: Take a cup full of watermelon slices, add enough mint leaves to it and beat in a mixer. You can add salt or sugar and drink it. Masala Mor/ buttermilk: Add two cups of crushed ginger, four mint leaves, four coriander leaves, half a teaspoon of cumin, and enough salt to the buttermilk/mor. Refrigerate it and drink. This spicy juice is great for eliminating heat and dryness of the body. Coconut water:There is no better thirst quencher than pure coconut water. It not only quenches thirst but also provides many health benefits to the body. Add a little pineapple to the coconut water and beat in the mix to get a different taste. Adding watermelon to the coconut water tastes great. Prepare and drink all these to keep the body cool in this summer.