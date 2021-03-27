Maharashtra: 3 people choked dead while cleaning chemical tank

Three labourers died on Saturday while cleaning an underground tank that was used to store waste oil in a now-defunct chemical factory in Ambernath town in Thane district of Maharashtra, fire officials said.

After removing some waste the trio complained of suffocation, Ambernath Municipal Council’s chief fire officer Yashwant Nalawade said. The labourers also complained of nausea and giddiness before they collapsed inside the tank this morning.

The men, hailing from rural Govandi in Mumbai, are identified as Bidresh Sahani (35), Dinesh Sahani (35) and Irshad (30).

They were engaged in the cleaning work at the chemical unit since Thursday, Nalawade said, adding that the work was going on without any supervision against rules.

Ambernath police had registered a case of accidental death.