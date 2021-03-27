Orleans Masters : India’s Krishna Prasad-Vishnu Vardhan enters final

In Shuttle Badminton, Indian men’s double pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan have entered the finals of the Orleans Masters tournament in Paris. But India’s ace player Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament. Line Christophersen of Denmark defeated Saina in the women’s singles semi-final by 17-21, 17-21 in 28 minutes.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala defeated England’s Callum Hemming and Steve Stallwood in the semi finals by 21-17, 21-17 . They will now play the final on tomorrow.

Also Read; India leads medals tally with 13 Gold

However, in Women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Ahwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out of the competition after losing in the semifinal against Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajoigjai by 18-21 and 8-21.