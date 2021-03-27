Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts 1.2 million corona vaccines to Bangladesh

India donates 1.2 million corona vaccine doses to Bangladesh. The vaccine was given to Bangladesh during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the box to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Earlier in January, India had gifted 2 million doses of vaccines to Bangladesh. In addition, 1.2 million doses of the vaccine were given.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sheikh Hasina. The two discussed development in the areas of health, trade, energy, and development cooperation. The two countries then signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on bilateral cooperation. The Prime Ministers also initiated a number of joint projects between the two countries. It is hoped that this meeting will help in the development of many sectors.