Ram Nath Kovind will undergo bypass surgery on March 30

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind, who was admitted to a hospital for chest pain, will undergo bypass surgery. The surgery will take place at AIIMS Hospital on the 30th of this month. He was admitted to a military hospital on Friday and transferred to AIIMS on Saturday. AIIMS officials said his condition was “satisfactory”.

“President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable,” President’s Secretariat said.“The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on social media platform Twitter.