Recovery rate remains at 97% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained at 97% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 502 new coronavirus cases along with 355 recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 226 were recorded in Riyadh, 94 in Makkah, 86 in the the Eastern Province, 23 in Madinah, 10 in Jazan, 9 in Asir, 9 in Tabuk, 7 in the Northern Borders region, 5 in Najran, 4 in Hail and 3 in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 387,794 in Saudi Arabia. The total number of recoveries in the country increased to 376,558A total of 6,643 people have succumbed to the virus in Saudi Arabia so far.