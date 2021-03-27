State government issues new guidelines for public gatherings

Delhi state government has issued new guidelines for public gatherings. The new guidelines were imposed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection.
“For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in view, with a ceiling of 200 persons,” said a government notification.
, “A maximum 50 persons will be allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer,” the notification reads.
Post Your Comments