State government issues new guidelines for public gatherings

Delhi state government has issued new guidelines for public gatherings. The new guidelines were imposed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in view, with a ceiling of 200 persons,” said a government notification.

, “A maximum 50 persons will be allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer,” the notification reads.