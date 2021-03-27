“Those who stand for foreign infiltrators can never by the country’s well-wishers”: BJP

Assam Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal has came down heavily on Congress. The BJP leader said that Congress who for foreign infiltrators can never by the country’s well-wishers.

“Those who stand for foreign infiltrators can never by the country’s well-wishers. If the Congress-AIUDF comes to power, its government will endanger Indians living in the state and strengthen illegal infiltrators. If this alliance wins, it will work for them,” Sarbananda Sonowal claimed.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that the BJP, if elected to power, will establish an “error-free” National Register of Citizens. It is a poll promise of the party, to ensure that all Indians are included and no illegal immigrant finds its way in.

Voting for the first phase of polls in 47 of the total 126 seats was held on Saturday.