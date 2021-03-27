Tiger vs monkey: a hilarious video on internet

A giant tiger climbed up a tree only to catch a little monkey, can you believe it! This video is on the internet now.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Angusamy shared a funny video earlier this week, where a monkey showed its brilliance by escaping a possible attack from a tiger. The big cat was all calm and balanced when it approached the prey but things didn’t come out as planned.

The monkey managed to escape and the tiger was caught in a sticky situation. And it was now wondering how to get down from the tree. First, it tried to stick to the branches – unsuccessfully. Seconds later, the big cat fell to the ground.

The video has been viewed by over 10,000 users on Twitter while over 1,300 people have liked it. Praveen wrote in the caption that people should not push their weaknesses, always know and play with their strengths.