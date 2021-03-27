UAE launches flexible testing service for driving licence

A flexible testing service for driving licence has been launched in UAE. The Sharjah police has announced this. Sharjah police informed that as per the new initiative, the driving examiner travel to wherever licence applicants are, pick them up and test them. The applicant will then be dropped back to where they were picked from.
Applicants are required to book an appointment for the test. They will be charged Dh100 for the service.
???? ?????????? ????? ??? ????? ???????? ?? ????? ???????
???? ??????? ???? ???? "????? ??????? ????????" ??? ??????? ??????? ??????????
