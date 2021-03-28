Air Force to increase strike capability; More Rafale fighter jets will arrive next month

More Rafale planes are coming soon to double the strike power of the Indian Air Force. About 10 aircraft will arrive in the country next month to join the Air Force. With this, the number of Rafale aircraft in India will be 21. Three Rafale flights will arrive in India directly from France in the first week of April. Following this, seven Rafale flights will arrive in the country in the second week of next month. India has signed an agreement with France’s Dassault Aviation for 36 Rafale aircraft.

According to the agreement, the first Squadron aircraft arrived in the country in September last year and the second batch in November last year. Following this, the remaining 15 aircraft will be flown to India in phases. “Three Rafale fighters would be arriving in India in next two to three days directly flying from France with midair refuelling support by a friendly Air Force. Following that, we would be getting around 7-8 more of these fighters and their trainer version in the second half of next month. This would greatly boost our capability to carry out our missions,” senior government sources said.