Covid-19 Update: 2128 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2128 new coronavirus cases along with 2243 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 455,197 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 438,706 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1481. At present there are 15,010 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 230,734 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 37 million tests were conducted in UAE.

The UAE has administered 122,069 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total doses administered now stands at 8.8 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 81.7.