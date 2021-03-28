Eat these fruits to control your high blood pressure during the summer season

High blood pressure is one of the most common lifestyle diseases affecting millions of people worldwide. In many ways, most of you already know that this is dangerous, especially for your heart. The most effective way to manage high BP is a proper diet. When summer comes, you have plenty of food to choose from! There are plenty of summer fruits available now that are very nutritious and helps to control your blood pressure levels.

So, here are some summer fruits that can help you control your blood pressure during this time of daily heat.

1. Watermelon

It is not only a delicious fruit but also rich in Vitamin C, A, Potassium, Amino Acids, Lycopene, Sodium, and Antioxidants. Therefore, eating watermelon helps the body to fight against high blood pressure.

2. Kiwi

Kiwi contains powerful antioxidants and minerals that can lower your high blood pressure. What’s more, because it contains fiber, vitamin C, and folate, it can help improve digestion, boost immunity and improve skin health. The best thing about Kiwi is that you can eat it every day. Because it contains a lot of nutrients. It prevents heart disease caused by high blood pressure such as heart attack and stroke.

3. Mango

Mango is one of the favorite fruits of most of us as it is extremely delicious! It is a fruit that is easily available in summer. Mango is an excellent remedy for high blood pressure. Mangoes are an excellent source of fiber and beta carotene, which are effective in lowering blood pressure.

4. Bananas

According to the FDA, a low-potassium, low-sodium diet can help prevent high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Banana is a fruit that promotes digestion, helps to feel full stomach longer, and fights against high blood pressure. What’s more, it is a rich source of vitamin C and fiber, making it an excellent summer fruit for controlling your blood pressure.

5. Strawberry

There are many reasons to add strawberries to your diet. This fruit goes well with dishes like cake, ice cream, and chocolate. It contains anthocyanins (antioxidant compound), vitamin C, potassium, and omega 3 fatty acids that help lower high blood pressure.