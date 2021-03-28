Irrfan Khan won the Best actor award posthumously – Filmfare Awards 2021

The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award: Best Actor – for his work in Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan departed everyone on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. The late actor was also admired with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event last night. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil received the trophies on his father’s behalf at the Filmfare awards.

Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress Award for Thappad, which also received the Best Film, Best Story and Best Editing trophies. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in Gulabo Sitabo.

Saif Ali Khan was selected as the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kajol’s Devi won the Best Short Film (Popular Choice) award. The function was attended by many celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkummar Rao.

The other winners of Filmfare 2021 are:

Best Film – Thappad

Best Director – Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics) – Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics) – Amitabh Bachchan – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics) – Tillotama Shome – Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female) – Farrokh Jaffar – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story – Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay – Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue – Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director – Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female – Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album – Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics – Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Irrfan Khan

Best Action – Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score – Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography – Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design – Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing – Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design – Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design – Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX – Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards