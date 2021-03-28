Kid tried to feed leaves to a giraffe but what happened later was more hilarious. Watch the viral video

Zoos are always kids’ best place to spent time. The video of a boy trying to feed a giraffe on that curiosity is now going viral. The boy came to the zoo with his parents and was feeding the giraffe. After the giraffe bent its neck to take a chunk of the leaves from the boy’s hand, it began to raise its neck up, and in the method, lifted the boy as nicely.

Luckily, the kid’s dad and mom shortly caught maintain of his legs simply in time and rescued him, even because the boy didn’t let go of his grip of the leaf. The video was shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman. As the clip went viral getting over 1 million views, many shared punny jokes on-line.