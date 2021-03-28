‘ Mamata Banerjee is following the footsteps of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Senior BJP leader and Union Miniter, Giriraj Singh accused that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is following the footsteps of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He was reacting to the attack on BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari’s car.

“Attack on Soumendu Adhikari’s car shows Mamata Banerjee’s frustration. She is following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s style. She can’t see her opponents alive and has turned into a face of terror. She will surely leave on May 2”, said Giriraj Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, former TMC leader Soumendu Adhikari’s convoy was attacked and vandalized in Contai.