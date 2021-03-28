One soldier martyred and 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: Another encounter at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. One army soldier was killed and two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. Two soldiers were wounded in the attack. The encounter took place in the evening in the Wangam area of ??Shopian.

The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of a police checkpoint. The security forces also retaliated strongly. Encounter is still going on in the region. Two militants were reportedly surrounded by troops. Efforts to identify the slain terrorist are in progress. This is the second encounter in Shopian in the past week. Troops killed four militants in the clashes a few days ago.