Several injured in suspected suicide attack in church

Several people were injured in an explosion that took place outside a Catholic church in Makassar city in Indonesia on Sunday. A suicide bomber has blew up outside the catholic church. At the time of explosion the people were gathered inside the church for the congregation. Police has recovered body parts suspected to be of the suicide bomber.

As per reports, one person had been wounded holding off a suspected suicide bomber and that 10 people had been wounded in total, some of them seriously.

As per police, the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group is behind the suicide attacks. Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.