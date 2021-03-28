Surge in Covid-19 cases: Telangana government made masking mandatory

The Telangana government on Saturday issued orders making wearing masks mandatory in public places, workspaces, and public means of transport across the state to prevent further spreading of Covid -19 cases which have seen a surge in recent days. Violators of this order will have to face strict punishment.

The order issued by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, “Wearing masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent Covid-19 infection. It is mandatory to wear masks in all public places, workspaces, and public means of transport across the state.”

It also said, “Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).” (According to Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, anybody found obstructing an officer or employee from performing duty will be imprisoned for a term, which may extend to one year or fined or both.)

The government also issued orders imposing restrictions on public gatherings till April 30. It stated, “Congregations pose a considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19. Therefore, it is decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the state during upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ramzan, etc. till April 30.”

The Chief Secretary issued directions to Collectors, District Magistrates, Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police urging them to ensure strict implementation of the rule.

Telangana’s Covid-19 cases showed an upward trend on Saturday with 535 new cases being reported taking the total number of cases to 3,06,339.