“Us president joe biden , hosted virtual summit on climate,Narendra modi was invited at the occasion”.

President of United States, Joe Biden, has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a US-hosted virtual summit on climate in April 2021. Summit will be organised to underline the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action. He took action his first day in office to return the United States to the Paris Agreement and Days later, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

It will start on the occasion of Earth Day i.e April 22, 2021. In the summit, President will underline US goal to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. the summit is known as “Nationally Determined Contribution” under Paris accord.

Apart from Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Russia Vladimir Putin were invited for the conference. Summit will be a key milestone towards United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, 2021 in Glasgow. Biden has also invited the heads of other countries which are demonstrating strong climate leadership. Small number of business and leaders of civil will also participate in the summit.

The Leaders’ Summit and the (COP26) summit will be organised with the Objective:–

(a) Catalysing efforts in order to keep the goal of limiting the global temperature at 1.5 degree Celsius.

(b)Summit will also underline the examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, help vulnerable countries to adapt to climate change impacts and to advance innovative technologies.

(c) US-hosted summit will reconvene US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. This forum will bring together 17 countries which are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions and GDP.

(d) Discussing opportunities to strengthen capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of climate change, address the global security challenges posed by climate change and the impact on readiness, and address the role of nature-based solutions in achieving net zero by 2050 goals.