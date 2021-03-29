4 killed in fire at house

In a tragic incident, four people including two children of a family were were burnt alive in a fire that broke at a house. The tragic incident took place at Suila village in Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. Several animals were also killed in the fire.

The cause of fire was not immediately known. Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the blaze.

Also Read: Low intensity earthquake hits

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a tweet expressed grief over the death of the four people in the incident.