Coronavirus transmitted to humans from bats through another animal, claims WHO report

The coronavirus has transmitted to man from bats through another animal. This was revealed by a study conducted by World Health Organization (WHO). WHO has started an investigation in January 2021 in Wuhan in China to know the origin of coronavirus. Wuhan is said to be the first place where a coronavirus case was confirmed in late 2019.

“A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely,” reported news agency citing a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

“Although the closest related viruses have been found in bats, the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link. The scenario including introduction through an intermediary host was considered to be likely to very likely,” it said, although it did not conclude which animal may have first allowed the virus to jump to humans,” the report said.